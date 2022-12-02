Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 104,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
