Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.79 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and approximately $6.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00010545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.79325187 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $8,971,302.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

