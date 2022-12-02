Tokocrypto Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $157.87 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

