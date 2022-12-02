Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 588 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.32. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $205.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

