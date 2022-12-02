Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 474.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 448.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 243.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 217.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $144.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

