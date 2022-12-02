Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $489,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $241.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average of $234.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

