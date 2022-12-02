Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $688.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

