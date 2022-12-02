Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $378,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equifax Stock Up 2.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

EFX stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.40 and a 200-day moving average of $188.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.