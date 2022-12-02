Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $229.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.19. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $268.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.