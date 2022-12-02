Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 550 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $119.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

