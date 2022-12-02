Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $301.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.85. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

