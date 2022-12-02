Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,230 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 231,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $2,511,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

