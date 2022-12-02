Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,451 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $159,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,642,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PLXS traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.07. 126,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
