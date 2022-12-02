TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Craig Shesky Sells 36,735 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CFO Craig Shesky sold 36,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $29,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,581 shares in the company, valued at $513,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $0.91 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TMC the metals by 183.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in TMC the metals by 471.3% during the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,713,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,891 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TMC the metals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 827,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

