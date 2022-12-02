Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

About Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 4.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

