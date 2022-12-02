Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.
Titan Machinery Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
