Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Acquired by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,897 shares of company stock valued at $155,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. 4,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,742. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

