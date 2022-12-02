Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.70 million.

Tilly’s Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 302,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,834. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $267.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $307,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

