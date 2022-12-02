Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $69.23 million and $148,279.15 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.39735983 USD and is down -17.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55,086.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

