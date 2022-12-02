THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 14.7% This Week

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00008007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $444.70 million and approximately $31.63 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About THORChain
THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.
Buying and Selling THORChain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
