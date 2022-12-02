TheStreet Upgrades Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) to “C”

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 1.1 %

NAT stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $692.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

