Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) CFO Bradford D. Dahms Purchases 1,502 Shares

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) CFO Bradford D. Dahms purchased 1,502 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $10,003.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,905.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ THRX opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $17.13.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
