Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) CFO Bradford D. Dahms Purchases 1,502 Shares

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) CFO Bradford D. Dahms purchased 1,502 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $10,003.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,905.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ THRX opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

