Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as high as C$2.98. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 7,990 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Theratechnologies Stock Down 36.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
