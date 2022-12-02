The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Jon Stanton Sells 4,903 Shares

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Jon Stanton sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($17.85), for a total value of £73,152.76 ($87,513.77).

LON:WEIR traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,770 ($21.17). 538,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,298. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,681.82. The Weir Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,312 ($15.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,603.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,541.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.69) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,970.71 ($23.58).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

