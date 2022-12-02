The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin Sells 5,234 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $189.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.27 and a 1 year high of $191.02.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.