The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.1% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $68.62. 61,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,085. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

