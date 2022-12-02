The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,123,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

PG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.41. The company had a trading volume of 42,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,375. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $356.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $140.13.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.