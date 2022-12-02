The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.74.
PNC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. 1,569,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,268. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18.
In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
