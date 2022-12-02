The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. 1,569,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,268. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

