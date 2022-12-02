The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CAO Christopher J. Zecchini Sells 2,000 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -174.36%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

