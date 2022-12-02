The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CAO Christopher J. Zecchini Sells 2,000 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Macerich Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.51.
Macerich Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -174.36%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.
