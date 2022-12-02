The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 0.90.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

