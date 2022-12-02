The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.