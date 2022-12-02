The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 38,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 207,273 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $23.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 140.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Further Reading

