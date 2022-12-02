The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 38,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 207,273 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $23.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 140.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
