The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $462.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $462.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $458.11.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $441.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.