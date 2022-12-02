The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,400,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,913,000 after buying an additional 109,951 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.00. 27,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,352,684 shares of company stock worth $108,659,919. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.