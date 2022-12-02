The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $129.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.37.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,734,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.