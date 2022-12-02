The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEO. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GEO opened at $12.15 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 242.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

