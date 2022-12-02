The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.8 %

GEO stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in The GEO Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at $174,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

