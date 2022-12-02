The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. 269,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,239,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $277.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.