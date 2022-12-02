The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

