The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

