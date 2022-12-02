Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

