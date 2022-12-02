TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in November

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TRRVF remained flat at $18.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

