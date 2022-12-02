TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in November

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
TRRVF remained flat at $18.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TerraVest Industries (TRRVF)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.