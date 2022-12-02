TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $221.55 million and approximately $34.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00077966 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060562 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001446 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010172 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025397 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005441 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,214,881 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,607,861 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
