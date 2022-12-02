TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.78 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $223.46 million and approximately $26.78 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00077005 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060386 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010474 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024038 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005276 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,247,506 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,653,844 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
