Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

TX has been the topic of several research reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of TX opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.92). Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301,864 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 211,356 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 958,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 169,132 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 934,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Ternium by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.