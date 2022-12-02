Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.81. 16,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 50,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Tencent Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

About Tencent

(Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.