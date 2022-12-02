Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,177 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 171,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,626 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 994,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 19,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

