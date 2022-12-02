Tellor (TRB) Trading 23% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $32.26 million and $8.37 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $13.87 or 0.00081970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Tellor
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,494 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Tellor
