Tellor (TRB) Trading 17.7% Higher This Week

Tellor (TRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Tellor has a total market cap of $32.12 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $13.81 or 0.00081275 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Tellor
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,494 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars.
