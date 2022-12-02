Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Schack Wesley W. Von Sells 1,459 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $424.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.60. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.