Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tejon Ranch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE:TRC opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,881 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

