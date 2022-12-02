Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tejon Ranch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Tejon Ranch Stock Performance
NYSE:TRC opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.06.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
