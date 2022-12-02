Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

TTNDY traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.60. 41,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,319. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.